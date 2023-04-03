Senate Committee on Human Rights Orders to Ban Entry in F-9 Park After 6 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accepted its failure to complete the departmental inquiry into the rape incident of a young girl at F-9 Park, more than two months since the incident occurred.

CDA Chairman, Noor ul Amin Mengal, in a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, announced that it has been decided to complete the inquiry within one week.

During the briefing, the Chairman also stated that guards and staff who were not present at the scene of the crime will face action. Islamabad Police is also currently investigating the crime, and the CDA has promised to complete its own inquiry soon.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, the CDA has appointed park managers for every park in the city. The CDA has also allocated Rs. 100 million to install lights and sensors in F-9 Park, with a tender already issued for the installation of lights. The installation is expected to take two months.

The CDA has also installed 200 CCTV cameras and 45 rotating cameras in the park, all linked to Islamabad Safe City Project. However, it was revealed that the fence of the park is broken, and it will take two months to install a new one. Rs. 50 million have been allocated for this purpose.

Furthermore, the CDA has released funds to purchase 12 bikes for park staff, which will be given out within the next month. The committee has also directed the CDA to close the entry to the park after 6 PM.

The CDA has taken these measures in response to the F-9 Park incident and aims to provide a safe and secure environment for visitors to all parks in the city.