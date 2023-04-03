Pakistani Academic Dr. Adil Najam Named President of WWF International

A prominent academic and policy expert from Pakistan, Dr. Adil Najam, has been appointed as the President of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International.

Adil will succeed the outgoing Acting President, Neville Isdell, who will bid farewell to his office in July after completing 13 months in this position.

Adil is a renowned academic specializing in global public policy, with a particular emphasis on topics such as conservation, sustainable development, and climate change in developing countries. He is also known for his teaching, research, and public advocacy expertise.

Speaking of the new President, Neville remarked that Adil is an exceptional choice for the position because he is known as a thinker and a leading expert among global policymakers.

Neville added that Adil understands the WWF network since he already has eight-year of experience as a trustee on the International Board.

Adil is a retired Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and currently holds the positions of Professor of International Relations and Earth and Environment.

He has previously held important academic and administrative positions such as the Vice Chancellor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Director of the Boston University Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future.

Adil has also taught at prestigious institutions like MIT and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Moreover, Adil has made many contributions to climate change research and policy as a lead author for the IPCC’s Third and Fourth Assessments. He has authored over 100 academic papers and book chapters.

In addition, he has also served on various boards, including as Chair of the Luc Hoffmann Institute and the South Asian Network of Development and Environment Economics. He has frequently advised international organizations, NGOs, and governments worldwide.

In 2009, he was appointed to the Committee for Development Policy by the United Nations Secretary-General, and in 2010, he received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award from the President of Pakistan, which is one of the country’s highest civil honors.