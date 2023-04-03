15,000 Pakistani Students are Currently Studying in Australia

High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today.

The two sides discussed the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, economic, and investment fields.

H.E Mr.Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Australia,called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on policies & programs of the govt and further boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in trade,investment & economy 🇦🇺🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/nHbXqp6cMP — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) April 3, 2023

ALSO READ 127,000 Pakistanis Left Country in First 2 Months of 2023 in Search of Jobs

The minister commended Australian support for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan. The high commissioner informed that the entire amount pledged by the Australian government had been disbursed.

The envoy shared the willingness to boost the ties further in areas of trade and investment. He apprised the minister that 100,000 strong Pakistan diaspora and 15,000 Pakistani students in Australia are playing an important role in bringing the two countries closer.

The high commissioner also appreciated the policies and programs of the government for socioeconomic development and economic growth. He stated that Australia wanted to see Pakistan as a strong, peaceful, and prosperous country.