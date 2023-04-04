Digitt+ and Easypaisa Join Hands to Accelerate Financial Inclusion

Akhtar Fuiou Technologies under the umbrella of its agri-financial services platform Digitt+ has entered a partnership with Telenor Microfinance Bank’s leading digital payments platform, easypaisa. Digitt+ is a digital wallet, mobilized to enable and empower the unbanked population of Pakistan starting with the agri sector.

The partnership with easypaisa has been curated keeping customer convenience at the center. Through this partnership, the Digitt+ wallet holders are being given the option to use the agent network of easypaisa as a cash deposit and withdrawal touch point.

AFT has a vision of building a financially inclusive ecosystem through its wallet Digitt+ for the agri sector of the country. The EMI has received pilot approval for operation from the regulatory body.

In its pilot phase the wallet will be marketed to diverse segments of the population. Digitt+ will allow its wallet holders to make various payments geared with a powerful Debit Card.