PCB Finalizes Squad for New Zealand Series With Babar Azam in the Dark

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee did not consult the all-format captain, Babar Azam, while selecting players for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

According to media reports, the selection committee has finalized both squads for the home series, which will be announced this week, but Babar Azam is unaware of the final team.

Reports have revealed that Babar Azam returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone to perform Umrah, and came back early for consultation on the team selection.

However, the selection committee did not consult him regarding the inclusion or exclusion of any player. Instead, they relied on the advice of the coaching staff to select players.

Moreover, the sources have also added that the selection of players is solely the choice of Mickey Arthur, and the captain does not even know who is in the squad for the series.

Meanwhile, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Piotke are waiting for the contract to apply for visas, and if PCB completes the required paperwork, they will join the national squad ahead of the series.

It was reported that emerging players Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub, who performed impressively in the Afghanistan series last month, will be part of both the ODI and T20I series.