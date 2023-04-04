“Selection Policy is Crystal Clear,” PCB Clarifies Reports on Amir’s Return

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied reports circulating on social media regarding contacting the former pacer, Mohammad Amir, to bring him back to the national team.

The cricket board said in a statement that no official has contacted the left-arm pacer for his potential return to international cricket and the reports are “factually incorrect”.

PCB clarified that the selection committee always considers domestic performance while selecting the national squad, and there are no plans to bring Amir back to the squad.

Yesterday, it was reported that an official from the Selection Committee had contacted Mohammad Amir, urging the former fast bowler to prepare himself for a national comeback.

It emerged that Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will be asked to reconsider his retirement soon, so he needs to stay fit and keep practicing until then.

It is pertinent to mention here that the return of Mohammad Amir to the international arena has been in the headlines since Najam Sethi took charge as PCB Chairman last year.

When Sethi was asked about the return of Amir to the national team last year, he said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”