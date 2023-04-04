Street Crime Alarmingly High in Karachi With Over 19,000 Robbed in 2023

According to an ARY News report on Monday, the residents of Karachi are facing a massive increase in street crimes, with over 19,000 people being robbed in the first three months of 2023.

Despite police assurances, incidences of motorbike snatching and robbery at gunpoint have continued unabated in the city.

As per the report, over 19,000 individuals had their motorcycles, cellphones, and automobiles taken, with 34 people having lost their lives resisting robberies. The recorded number of street crimes was disturbingly high, with over 7,000 instances in January, 6,500 in February, and over 6,000 in March 2023.

Despite the release of CCTV evidence documenting many incidents, authorities have been unable to capture street criminals. Furthermore, recovery of stolen belongings during numerous operations was lower than 5 percent. That is a worrying scenario that demands immediate intervention to guarantee the safety of Karachi’s citizens.

