Apple Issues Urgent Warning to iPhone Users

Millions of iPhone users have been alerted by Apple regarding a pop-up notification that displays when water is detected in the phone’s charging port.

Neglecting the notification can result in the pins on the Lightning port or the cable corroding, which can lead to permanent damage or connectivity problems.

Two kinds of notifications appear with a yellow warning triangle and a blue water drop inside.

ALSO READ iPhone 14 Series Gets New Yellow Color

The first notification warns that “Charging Not Available”, while the second message indicates “Liquid Detected in Lightning Connector”. It is essential to not ignore both notifications, except in severe cases.

Apple has offered some suggestions for drying out your iPhone, such as tapping it lightly with the Lightning connector facing down to remove any excess liquid, placing it in a dry area with adequate airflow, and waiting for about 30 minutes before attempting to charge it again.

If the notification reappears, it indicates that there is still liquid present, and you must leave the iPhone in a dry place with some airflow for up to a day before attempting to charge it or connect a Lightning accessory.

Apple cautions against utilizing external heat sources or compressed air to dry out the iPhone and discourages inserting foreign objects such as cotton swabs or paper towels into the Lightning port.

It is also suggested not to put the iPhone in a bag of rice since this can harm the device.