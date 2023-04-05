ECC Approves Amendments in Import Policy Order for Import of Live Animals

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today.

The Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on amendments in the Import Policy Order-2022 with regards to the import of live animals and animal products in line with the revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animal (cattle) trade. The ECC after discussion approved the proposed amendments in the relevant clauses of IPO-2022.

Meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee(ECC) of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today and approved proposals of Ministries/Divisions including amendment in IPO-2022 regarding import of live animals and animal products. pic.twitter.com/0uNVLcMAEE — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) April 5, 2023

ALSO READ Govt Begins Process for Outsourcing Country’s Three Main Airports

The ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 300 million in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the repair and maintenance of public buildings. The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 87 million in favor of the Intelligence Bureau for payment of taxes and duties.

The committee after discussion deferred a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding amendment in IPO-2022 pertaining to used auto lube oil and a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication seeking approval of the National Technology Council’s (NTC) budget for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik also attended the meeting.