MCC Honors Mohammad Hafeez With Honorary Lifetime Membership

Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan all-rounder, has been included in the latest cohort of Honorary Life Members of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in the world.

The MCC awards Honorary Life Membership to some of the world’s finest cricketers in recognition of their outstanding international careers. The announcement of the latest list was made public on 5th April 2023, with Mohammad Hafeez being one of the 16 cricketers to receive the honor.

Awarding the Honorary Life Membership, MCC regarded Hafeez for playing almost 400 matches across all formats for Pakistan and displaying exceptional all-round skills throughout his career. Hafeez is the only Pakistani cricketer to have been included in this year’s list, and his inclusion is a testament to his contribution to the game.

Five Indian players, four English players, two Australians, two New Zealanders, one South African, and one West Indian are also on the list.

The latest list of Honorary Life Members of MCC includes Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies), M.S. Dhoni (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Jenny Gunn (England), Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Laura Marsh (England), Eoin Morgan (England), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Kevin Pietersen (England), Suresh Raina (India), Mithali Raj (India), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Yuvraj Singh (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Dale Steyn (South Africa) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand).