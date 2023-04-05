Moin Khan Believes Pakistan Should Not Travel to India for ODI World Cup

Former wicket-keeper, Moin Khan believes that Pakistan should not visit India for the 2023 ODI World Cup if India refuses to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Moin stated that the two cricketing boards should sort out the issues via talks as the fans from both countries would like to see more matches between the two nations.

However, he advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a strong stance in case India decides not to tour the country. He stated that PCB will need to take swift action and respond to India by not traveling to the country for the ODI World Cup.

“If India does not come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should not go either for the World Cup. I think PCB should oppose this,” Moin remarked.

The former captain further stated that if both boards are not able to come to a solution then both teams should play the respective tournaments at neutral venues. He said that if India wants to play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, then Pakistan is well within its rights to play its ODI World Cup matches at a neutral venue as well.

The two countries have been at loggerheads regarding participation in the two upcoming tournaments. It is highly likely that India will play their Asia Cup matches in either UAE or Oman, while there is still no clarity regarding Pakistan’s matches in the World Cup.