PM Shehbaz Forms Committee to Manage State Owned Entities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) comprising ministers to propose reform and restructure State Owned Entities (SOEs).

The committee will be led by the Minister of Finance (Chairman), the Minister of Commerce (Member), the Minister of Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, the Minister of Communications; and the Minister of IT and Telecom.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Dr. Jehanzeb Khan will attend the meeting as a special invitee.

ALSO READ Unity Foods Collaborates with Nutshell Communications for Communications and Strategic Engagements

The CCoSOEs will enforce and monitor the implementation of the SOE Act, 2023, and other related laws and policies, including SOE board appointments. Moreover, the committee will be responsible for reform and restructuring proposals on SOEs, periodical review of the financial and operational performance of SOEs, and consideration and recommendation to the Cabinet of policies, instructions, and guidelines to SOEs;

The cabinet committee will oversee proposals for insurance of direction to SOE and public service obligation, and any other related matter envisaged in the SOEs Act, 2023, and other related laws and policies.