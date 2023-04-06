MMBL Partners with Rahim & Sons and K&S to Provide Affordable Financing Solutions for Renewable Energy

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has entered into strategic partnerships with Rahim & Sons Enterprises, a leading integrated engineering service provider, and K&S Solar Energy, a reputable alternative energy solutions provider. Through this alliance, MMBL strives to promote the accessibility and affordability of green energy for its customers and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector by offering easy financing solutions. This collaboration is a testament to MMBL’s commitment to providing innovative financing solutions to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base.

By harnessing the robust nationwide presence of Rahim & Sons and K&S, MMBL will be able to expand its reach and assist remote populations to access affordable and adaptable payment plans. This will enable rural Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as small-scale farmers to easily install solar panels in their spaces, facilitating their transition to clean energy and helping them manage rising electricity bills and power outages. In addition, low-income farmers will be able to install tube wells in remote locations where power supply is not easily available, promoting agricultural growth in these areas.

The partnership not only provides flexible payment plans to customers but also ensures accessibility to solar energy benefits at an affordable cost, which effectively champions the use of renewable energy, thus promoting sustainable development. As part of its unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable development and staff support, MMBL extends a special offer to its employees, entitling them to a 10% discount on the installation cost.

“This strategic partnership is in line with MMBL’s unyielding promise to promote sustainable energy and empower small businesses by providing them with reliable & cost-effective financing solutions,” said Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO MMBL. “This collaboration serves as an excellent example of how businesses can prioritize sustainability as a core value and work towards a progressive future. We believe that this partnership will inspire other businesses to follow suit and contribute towards creating a more environmentally conscious world,” he added.