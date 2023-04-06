National Highway Authority to Discontinue Internship Programme

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the discontinuation of the internship programme with effect from June 30, 2023, already being implemented by the previous government.

The Board meeting, held with NHA Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha in the chair, also approved the creation of 757 temporary/supernumerary posts for adjustment/regularization being the competent forum.

Regarding the creation of 757 temporary/supernumerary posts for adjustment of contract/daily wage regularized employees of NHA, the Board said that in cases where the outcome of court cases/E&D proceedings/verification/rechecking of certificates is involved, adjustment/regularization will be decided accordingly. The posts for adjustment of these employees are included in 757 posts, however, their office order will be issued after verification/rechecking of certificates and completion of E&D proceedings. The posts of those employees who are not cleared will stand abolished.

The Board approved the award of work for the construction of a 6-Lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara to the lowest evaluated bidder National Logistic Cell Engineers (NLC Engineers) at an evaluated bid price of Rs. 3.379 billion subject to approval of Revised PC-I. The Board recommended the revised PC-I for the construction of a 6-Lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara at a cost of Rs. 3.958 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for D.I. Khan Road Development Package: Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Pezu-Tank Road (Length 38 km) to Umer Jan & Company at their evaluated bid price of Rs. 4.299 billion, subject to the approval of revised PC-I by the competent forum.

The Executive Board approved the award of OM&M contracts of a number of toll plazas (N-55) to the highest bidders at enhanced bid prices till the period ending June 30, 2023, from the date of commencement. The toll plazas include Fazilpur, Rojhan, Kandhkot, and Sehwan.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the award of OM&M of the contract of Hassanabdal Toll Plaza (N-35) to the respective highest bidder till the period ending June 30, 2023 from the date of commencement of toll operations.