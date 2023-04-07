Car Buyer Gets Robbed in Broad Daylight Outside Showroom

Thefts are becoming increasingly and perilously common across Pakistan, creating fear and panic among the public.

In a recent incident, robbers stole Rs. 4.6 million from an individual outside a showroom in Sialkot. According to media reports, the incident took place in broad daylight after a man came to buy a car from the showroom. The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light.

According to the police, this incident took place on Kashmir Road. The department has also reportedly obtained the CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage shows that two robbers chased the citizen all the way to the showroom. As soon as the man stepped out of the car with a bag containing money, one of the robbers tried to snatch the bag from the citizen.

During the resistance, the robber also opened fire at the buyer’s legs. Fortunately, the buyer did not sustain any injuries during the struggle.

The robbers, however, managed to escape with a bag full of money. The police registered a case and are currently in hot pursuit of the said robbers.