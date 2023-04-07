Kamran Akmal Advises Babar to Set Personal Agenda Aside and Select Umar Akmal

Published Apr 7, 2023

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal has advised Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, to prioritize Pakistan’s interests and consider them while selecting players. Kamran stressed that team selection should be based on putting the country’s interests first, rather than personal preferences or biases.

Kamran expressed concern that players were being shifted between formats based on connections rather than performance, stating that team selection should not be based on transitioning players between formats solely on the basis of their connections in the board.

He also criticized the inclusion of players in the ODI lineup solely because they didn’t perform well in T20I, calling it unfair to the team and players.

The 41-year-old also expressed his disappointment with the current team selection and believed that his younger brother, Umar Akmal, deserved a place in the team. He stressed that teams should not be based on liking or disliking, and change at the higher levels should come with a change in approach and selection criteria.

Kamran’s comments came in light of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India later this year. He believes that Pakistan can utilize the services of Umar Akmal as they currently do not have a finisher in their ranks.

The former wicket-keeper further urged the team captain to consider the ground requirements of the team, along with the selection committee.

