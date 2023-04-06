Imad Wasim Warns to Take ‘Professional Action’ if Dropped From National Team

All-rounder Imad Wasim has seemingly warned the selectors against dropping him from the national side, saying he would be ready to take ‘professional action’ in case of any unfair decision.

In his recent interview, Imad Wasim has voiced his frustration at being excluded from the national cricket team for over a year without any explanation from selectors. He warned that he would have to take professional action if he is dropped again without any reason given.

“I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again,” he stated.

"I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again," he stated.

Imad also stated that he did not suffer any financial loss during his time away from the team and expressed confidence in his abilities as a player.

“I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned ten times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan,” he said.

He pointed out that he was signed by T20 leagues in Australia and South Africa, which demonstrates his skills are not dependent on specific conditions.

Imad recently returned to the national team after notable performance in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. While he has been added to the T20 squad, the all-rounder has not yet been considered for the ODI team reportedly due to lack of domestic performances in the format.