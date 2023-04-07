Flydubai Announces Big Flight Ticket Discounts Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

One of the leading airlines in the UAE, Flydubai, has announced a promotional offer for passengers traveling from the UAE during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

The budget carrier is providing special return fares starting from AED 1,135 to various destinations. As per the airline’s official statement, travelers can make bookings on these fares until 20 April and can travel between 5-23 April.

The discounted fares are being offered to over 20 global destinations during the Eid Al-Fitr break. These destinations include Istanbul (Turkey), Krabi (Thailand), Milan-Bergamo (Italy), Pattaya (Thailand), Pisa (Italy), Salalah (Oman), Salzburg (Austria), and Tbilisi (Georgia), etc.

Passengers can also book their tickets on the airline’s business class, which comes with more space, including lie-flat or recliner seats.

The offer is expected to attract travelers looking for affordable flight options during the busy holiday season. This move by Flydubai aligns with the company’s vision of offering budget-friendly travel to its customers while maintaining its standards.

Travelers can check the complete list of destinations with discounted airfare on Flydubai’s official website.

Eid Al-Fitr in UAE

As the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations approach in less than three weeks, UAE residents are expecting an extended weekend. This year, Ramadan began on 23 March and will continue for either 29 or 30 days depending upon the lunar calendar.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS) and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Friday, 21 April.

The official public holidays on the Islamic Hijri calendar are set for four days, beginning on 29 Ramadan and ending on 3 Shawwal 1444.