Fear Grips Kaghan After Deadly Leopard Attack

A vicious attack by two leopards has left a trail of devastation in Shangiran village of Kaghan Valley.

The incident took place on Thursday night, resulting in the death of 30 goats and the injury of six sheep.

According to the shepherd Mohammad Yaqoob, who spoke to reporters about the incident, the leopards most likely came from the nearby Malkandi National Park or Khatta Mungloor forests in search of food.

He also revealed that it was the first time such an attack had occurred in the village.

Yaqoob further added that a two-member team from the wildlife department had also inspected the shed and collected evidence.

He told that he also shared pictures of the goats killed by the leopards with the team.

The shepherd speculated that work on a nearby hydropower project could be the reason for the departure of wild animals from their natural habitat.

Confirming the attack, Divisional Wildlife Officer Taimur Shah said that his department is investigating the matter.

He added that the recent snowfall in Kaghan Valley may have forced the two leopards to leave their natural habitat in search of food.

This is not the first incident of its kind in the area. In February and March, the wildlife department had seized two injured leopards from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road in Kaghan Valley, one of which later died at the Dodial Peasantry.

The situation highlights the need for more effective measures to protect both wild animals and humans living in the area.