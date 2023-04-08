Number of Flights Canceled and Delayed at Lahore Airport Again

Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, experienced a series of flight disruptions earlier today due to a shortage of planes and technical issues

The incident resulted in the cancellation of seven domestic flights and the delay of two international flights.

Several Karachi-bound flights were among those that were canceled, including PF-144, PA-405, PF-146, and ER-525 while Lahore-bound flights PF-145, PA-406, and ER-524 from Karachi were also canceled.

Sources at the airport revealed that technical difficulties and a lack of available planes contributed to the disruptions. As a result, passengers experienced considerable inconvenience and an unexpected delay in their travel plans.

Furthermore, one international flight, IF-341, from Najaf to Lahore, was delayed by an hour, while the Najaf-bound flight IF-342 operated by was delayed by 45 minutes.

The airport authorities have not yet provided any further details regarding the second such incident in a week or the measures being taken to resolve the situation. However, it is expected that steps will be taken to address the issue and ensure the smooth operation of flights in the future.