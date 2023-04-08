Here Are the 5 Cheapest Countries for Pakistani Travelers

Looking to travel abroad in 2023 without breaking the bank is not an easy task, especially for Pakistanis with this rising inflation.

In this regard, we have compiled a list of five budget-friendly countries that offer unique cultural experiences, stunning natural landscapes, and delicious local cuisine, all while being easy on the wallet for Pakistanis.

From the bustling streets of Vietnam to the magnificent beauty of Nepal, these destinations are ideal for budget travelers looking for a memorable and enjoyable holiday.

Continue reading to learn about the top five countries to visit from Pakistan in 2023 without breaking your wallet. Also, we must caution you that the prices listed below may differ in reality. However, these are the best affordable options for Pakistanis.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

If you’re planning a trip to UAE from Pakistan, be prepared to spend around Rs. 50,000 on a flight ticket. Accommodation is available at reasonable rates, ranging from Rs. 4,000-20,000 per person per night.

UAE offers a variety of activities for tourists, including cultural and luxury tours, indoor skiing, adventure and water sports, and shopping.

Must-see attractions include the Burj Khalifa, Ferrari World, and various cities such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. Dining out can cost between Rs. 2,400-3,000 for a decent meal. A five-day trip to UAE is recommended.

Vietnam

For Pakistani travelers, a flight to Vietnam costs approximately Rs. 100,000. Accommodation options include decent hotels ranging from Rs. 3,000-6,000 per night.

Popular activities for tourists include sightseeing, caving, cultural and wildlife tours, island tours, and yacht or boat cruises. Must-see destinations in Vietnam include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and UNESCO World Heritage Site-listed Ha Long Bay, among others.

Vietnamese cuisine offers a wide variety of flavors, ranging from spicy in the south to milder in the north. A 3-course meal in a mid-range restaurant can cost around Rs. 1,000.

For affordable meals, tourists can try Cha Ca Street and Nguyen Truong in Hanoi. Pakistanis must also try coffee with its distinct Vietnamese twist. A 5-day, 6-night trip is recommended.

Nepal

Nepal can be an affordable travel destination for Pakistani travelers. The airfare from Pakistan to Nepal is around Rs. 70,000.

Hostels are a pretty decent option for accommodations ranging from Rs. 2,000 to 4,000 per night. Several activities are available in Nepal including wildlife sanctuary visits, temple tours, and trekking to the World’s Highest Peak, Mt. Everest Base Camp.

Some popular tourist attractions are Pashupatinath, Dakshinkali temple, Shechen Monastery, Lumbini, Boudhanath Stupa, Siddha Gufa, Hanuman Dhoka, and Devi Fall.

Nepali cuisine, especially the national meal, daal bhaat tarkari, can be bought for Rs. 500- 1,000. Best places to try in Nepal, include OR2K in Kathmandu or Krishna’s Kitchen in Pokhara. The suggested duration for a trip to Nepal is 5 days and 6 nights.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, offers amazing beaches and activities such as surfing, swimming, snorkeling, and seafood.

Multiple flights are available between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, costing around Rs. 113,000. For accommodation, a decent hotel room can be availed for Rs. 2,000 to 5,000 or opt for budget-friendly hostels at just Rs. 1,500 per night.

The country offers various activities such as Heritage Tours, Religious Visits, Art and Culture Tours, Water Adventure Sports, Wildlife Tours, and Plantations.

Must-visit places include Colombo, Kandy, Galle, and Matara. The food scene offers a wide variety of cuisines with prices from Rs. 750 to 2,000, and Thambili, a juice made from King Coconut, is a refreshing must-try. The suggested duration for the trip is 6-7 days.

Turkey

Turkey, a land of enchantment with beautiful chapels, green hills, beaches, and charming villages, is an attractive option for Pakistani tourists.

Multiple flights are available every day from Pakistan to Turkey, with airfare of around Rs. 66,000-70,000. Decent hotel accommodations can be found for around Rs. 14,000 per night. Heritage, religious, and cultural tours are recommended activities. Must-see attractions include Hagia Sophia Mosque, Ephesus, Cappadocia, Topkapı Palace, and Pamukkale’s white cascade travertine terraces.

Dining costs range from Rs. 2,500 to 3,500, depending on the location. A 5-day stay is recommended.