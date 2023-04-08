UAE Golden Visa Gets a Big Fee Hike

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has raised the application cost for a six-month entry permit required to apply for a 10-year golden visa, the country’s long-term residency option.

According to the announcement, the new fee is now AED 1,250, which includes many other charges such as AED 1,000 for issuance, AED 100 for application, AED 100 for smart services, AED 28 for e-services, and AED 22 for Federal Authority fees.

Under the golden visa scheme, several categories of individuals are eligible, including skilled individuals such as scientists and specialists, public fund investors, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding high school graduates, graduates from accredited UAE universities, graduates from internationally accredited universities, and front-line defense workers.

The golden visa is designed to draw and retain the above-mentioned individuals in the country. Applicants seeking entry under the program must submit several documents, including the sponsored person’s passport, a colored personal photo, and evidence of eligibility for the golden visa.

The authority has stated that incomplete applications or those with missing data will be automatically rejected after 30 days.

In case of a third time return due to data defects or missing documents, the application will be declined. Fee refunds will only be granted if the application is rejected and issued through a credit card within six months of submission, or via check or bank transfer for banks located within the country and within a maximum period of five years.