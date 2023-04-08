Night Flights at Major International Airport in Pakistan Suspended for 5 Months

Flight operations have been suspended at Turbat International Airport in Balochistan for five months, starting tonight.

According to sources at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the airport will remain closed for night flights until August 25.

Authorities have closed night flights at Turbat Airport for ongoing upgrade work at the airport. The decision has been conveyed to all airlines by the CAA.

Turbat Airport is a vital transportation hub for the region, serving as a gateway to several remote areas in Balochistan. The suspension of night flights will undoubtedly cause inconvenience to passengers and affect the local economy.

According to officials, the airport’s upgrade work is a necessary step towards improving infrastructure and facilities. The closure of night flights is a temporary inconvenience, but it will ultimately lead to safer and more efficient operations.

The CAA has assured all airlines and passengers that it will do its best to minimize any inconvenience caused by the closure of night flights at Turbat Airport. In the meantime, travelers are advised to contact their airlines for alternative travel arrangements and to cooperate with CAA during this necessary upgrade work for the airport.