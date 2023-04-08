Pakistan Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman Threatens Legal Action Over Unpaid Salary

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 8, 2023 | 3:40 pm

Pakistan’s national hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman, has announced his intention to take legal action against the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s failure to pay his salary for over a year.

The Dutch coach plans to approach the International Hockey Federation to demand the release of his due salary, which he claims is hindering the team’s preparation for the Junior Asia Cup and Asian Games.

Aikman revealed that he had already reached out to the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s President and Secretary General, the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board, the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, and the Prime Minister’s Office on March 13, urging them to release his withheld salary.

However, he did not receive any response despite sending reminders, which prompted him to inform the authorities in Pakistan that he would take the matter to the FIH Disciplinary Committee.

The coach, who has previously served as the head coach of Japan’s hockey team, also stated that he is preparing to approach the International Hockey Federation for his rightful salary. According to sources, Aikman’s monthly salary is 8,000 euros, which has not been paid by the Pakistan Sports Board for the past year.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


