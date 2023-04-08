Saim Ayub is Ready to Play at Any Position for Pakistan

Pakistan’s talented young superstar, Saim Ayub, is gearing up for the upcoming challenge against New Zealand. This marks his second international T20 series, having been selected for Pakistan’s team in the Afghanistan T20I series back in March.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Believes Babar Azam Can Break His Record

During the upcoming five-match T20I series, Saim may have to play down the batting lineup as the team’s regular openers, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are returning after a break during the Afghanistan series.

Nevertheless, Saim is mentally prepared to play any role for his team, emphasizing that he is ready for any challenge that comes his way.

I am ready to play any role for the Pakistan team. The thing is to keep myself mentally prepared for any role

The 20-year-old spoke of his admiration for Babar’s leadership, stating that he learned a lot from him, and enjoyed playing alongside him during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I got the opportunity to learn from Babar Azam while playing for Peshawar Zalmi. He always gives confidence to youngsters, so I really enjoyed playing alongside him,” Saim stated.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Reveals His Admiration for Virat Kohli’s Work Ethic

Saim expressed his determination to win every match of the T20 series against New Zealand, adding that he aims to perform for Pakistan in every format of the game and establish a name for himself in the cricketing world.

The stylish opener stated that his ultimate goal is to become one of the best left-handed batters in world cricket history and wants to replicate the achievements of Saeed Anwar for the Men in Green.