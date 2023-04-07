Mohammad Yousuf Believes Babar Azam Can Break His Record

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his belief that current Pakistan captain Babar Azam has the potential to break his unparalleled Test record.

In a recent interview, the former Pakistani cricketer spoke highly of the current Pakistan captain, Babar Azam. Yousuf called Babar one of the best cricketers of the current era, putting him among the world’s top players.

Yousuf also expressed his desire to see his own Test record broken by a Pakistani player and believes that Babar has the potential to achieve that feat.

“As a former cricketer, I would be pleased to see my record broken by a Pakistani player, and I have no doubt that Babar Azam has the potential to break my record due to his exceptional abilities on the field,” he said.

Yousuf holds the record for scoring the most number of Test runs in a calendar year, as he amassed 1,788 runs in just 11 matches at an average of 99.33 in 2006.

While the former batting coach acknowledged Babar Azam’s skills, he also warned against putting too much pressure on the captain, as any disturbance to his focus could negatively impact the performance.