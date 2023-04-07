Saim Ayub Reveals His Admiration for Virat Kohli’s Work Ethic

Pakistan’s exciting opening batter, Saim Ayub, expressed his admiration for Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli’s work ethic. While he generally doesn’t follow specific players, Saim said that he respects Kohli for his resilience after a bad patch.

Regarding Kohli, Saim appreciated his work ethic more than his skills. He described the way Kohli regained his form after a bad patch as exceptional, adding that he personally learned a lot from this quality of Kohli.

“I usually don’t follow particular players. Cricket has become fast, and players all around the world are following an aggressive brand of cricket. So, I follow all players who play aggressive cricket. I try to follow one quality of every great player and learn from it,” Saim stated.

The 20-year-old further elaborated that one’s strength on good days doesn’t matter as much as the real test of one’s character during tough times.

Saim had recently delivered impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, which earned him a call-up to the national side for the Afghanistan T20Is. Saim was in sensational form in PSL 8, scoring 341 runs at an average of 28.41 and a strike rate of 165.53 in the 12 matches he played in the competition.

He failed to replicate his form in his first two T20I matches against Afghanistan but he made his mark in the final T20I with a magnificent innings of 49 runs, which helped Pakistan avoid a clean sweep and register a morale-boosting win.