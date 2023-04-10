CDA to Finalize Site for Islamabad’s International Cricket Stadium Today

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is scheduled to convene today for the final approval of locations for international cricket and football stadiums in the federal capital.

According to details, two expansive sites of the city, measuring 20 acres and located near the Motorway (MI) and Kuri, have been proposed for these sporting arenas.

The decision regarding the selection of these sites will be a pivotal point on the agenda during the highly anticipated meeting, which will be chaired by Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA had previously collaborated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) back in 2012 for the construction of a high-tech cricket stadium.

The ambitious project faced a setback in 2018 when the Supreme Court intervened and scrapped the location in Skharparian, as it fell within the confines of a national park area.

In 2021, the then Prime Minister and ex-cricketer, Imran Khan, instructed former PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, to construct a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in the federal capital.

Last year, Ramiz revealed that the PCB had requested the CDA to provide them with land in Islamabad to construct a stadium that will be used for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Minister, Sheikh Rashid, said last year, “I have asked CDA Chairman to initiate the process to construct a stadium and hotel in the capital. Soon the tendering process would start.”