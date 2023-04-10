NHA Board Recommends Road Projects Worth Billions for Approval of ECNEC, CDWP

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 10, 2023 | 6:53 pm

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for the dualization of the Rawalpindi-Kahuta road at a cost of Rs. 23.845 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project will also include 4 lane bridge over the Sihala Railway Pass, Sihala Bypass, and Kahuta Bypass at a cost that is 83 percent above the original PC-I cost of Rs. 13.012 billion.

ALSO READ

The Board also recommended the PC-I for rehabilitation and up-gradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Chashma – Dera Ismail Khan Road (length of 18.5 km) at a cost of Rs. 2.8 billion for approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for rehabilitation & up-gradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55) (length of 56 km) at a cost of Rs. 9.2 billion for approval of ECNEC.

The Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of the road from Isa Khel – Lakki Marwat Road (Arsla Khan) to Bannu Chowk (N-55) (length of 45 km) at a cost of Rs. 13.8 billion for approval of CDWP.

The Board also recommended the PC-I for dualization and improvement of Qureshi Morr (N-55) to Sarai Mohajir on Mianwali – Muzaffargarh Road (length of 55 km) at a cost of Rs. 16 billion for approval of ECNEC.

ALSO READ

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of an interchange on Hazara Motorway to connect Abbottabad and Sherwan Road right after the first Tunnel (Shimla Hill Tunnel) at a cost of Rs. 1.8 billion for approval of CDWP.

Moreover, the Board recommended the PC-I for the addition of a third lane and improvement of the existing carriageway from Rawalpindi to Hassanabdal (N-5) (length of 38 Km) at a cost of Rs. 26.4 billion for approval of ECNEC.

ProPK Staff

lens

Neha Kakkar’s Sweet Celebration for Brother Tony’s Birthday is All You Need to See
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Celebrates Easter by Providing Extra Salary to Christian Employees
Read more in proproperty
close
>