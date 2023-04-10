NHA Board Recommends Road Projects Worth Billions for Approval of ECNEC, CDWP

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for the dualization of the Rawalpindi-Kahuta road at a cost of Rs. 23.845 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project will also include 4 lane bridge over the Sihala Railway Pass, Sihala Bypass, and Kahuta Bypass at a cost that is 83 percent above the original PC-I cost of Rs. 13.012 billion.

The Board also recommended the PC-I for rehabilitation and up-gradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Chashma – Dera Ismail Khan Road (length of 18.5 km) at a cost of Rs. 2.8 billion for approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for rehabilitation & up-gradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55) (length of 56 km) at a cost of Rs. 9.2 billion for approval of ECNEC.

The Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of the road from Isa Khel – Lakki Marwat Road (Arsla Khan) to Bannu Chowk (N-55) (length of 45 km) at a cost of Rs. 13.8 billion for approval of CDWP.

The Board also recommended the PC-I for dualization and improvement of Qureshi Morr (N-55) to Sarai Mohajir on Mianwali – Muzaffargarh Road (length of 55 km) at a cost of Rs. 16 billion for approval of ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of an interchange on Hazara Motorway to connect Abbottabad and Sherwan Road right after the first Tunnel (Shimla Hill Tunnel) at a cost of Rs. 1.8 billion for approval of CDWP.

Moreover, the Board recommended the PC-I for the addition of a third lane and improvement of the existing carriageway from Rawalpindi to Hassanabdal (N-5) (length of 38 Km) at a cost of Rs. 26.4 billion for approval of ECNEC.