University of Health Sciences Introduces New Policy for MBBS Students

In a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Academic Council and Board of Studies in Medicine adopted a new assessment policy for first-year MBBS students.

The first professional MBBS exam would be made up of four assessments for a total of 1000 points under the new policy. Physiology, Anatomy, and Biochemistry are major disciplines, whereas behavioral sciences, public health, community medicine, pharmacology, pathology, and clinical foundation are minor subjects.

Professionalism, information technology, ethics, research, and leadership will all be covered. In university professional examinations, the passing grade will be 50 percent.

VC Rathore indicated that the university will soon release a sample paper for students and faculty and that internal and external examiners in practicals would be required to submit their scores separately to the institution.

A new, rigorous examination monitoring system has also been implemented to keep an eye out for any abnormalities. To gain distinction, a candidate must obtain a minimum of 85 percent in aggregate, with a minimum of 80 percent in the written test.