Pakistani Doctor Wins Hearts for Breaking Fast With Indian Patient in UAE Hospital

Dr. Sajjad Khan, a specialist in internal medicine at LLH Hospital in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, broke his fast with a patient, Nabeel Nahas, from the Indian state of Kerala during the holy month of Ramadan.

Despite being from rival countries, Pakistan and India, the two men shared their message of love, happiness, and compassion, reflecting the true spirit of Ramadan.

Dr. Khan said that the holy month is a time of self-reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to the Almighty, and he chose to break his fast with Nahas as a conscious decision.

Ramadan is not just about fasting or Iftars, but heightened devotion to the Almighty. It is also a month where we develop a profound sense of empathy, kindness and understanding towards others. So, I thought why not break my fast with a patient. We don’t recommend any admitted patient to fast if they suffering from a chronic condition. But this particular case was fine as there were no potential complications or risks involved.

Nahas praised Dr. Khan’s thoughtfulness and care, saying that the event was an unforgettable one filled with cherished memories.