World’s Largest Private School Operator Announces Multiple Jobs for Teachers in UAE

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 9, 2023 | 5:35 pm

GEMS Education is looking for teachers who are passionate and enjoy creating an engaging and inspiring learning environment for students.

It is a UAE-based education company and is the largest operator of private kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools in the world. It has a network of 80 schools located in more than a dozen countries.

Here is all you need to about the vacancies at GEMS Education.

Minimum Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education.

Main Qualification

  • Ed. (Primary Education)
  • Sc. (Early Childhood)
  • (Early Year Education)
  • Ed. (Primary Teaching)

Additional Qualification

  • Valid Teaching License in Early Childhood or Primary Education
  • Diploma in Early Childhood or Primary Education
  • Read and write Arabic

Location

Abu Dhabi

Deadline

31 July 2023

Experience

Minimum 3 years of teaching experience in early childhood or primary education.

Salary Package

All positions attract an excellent remuneration package.

Learn more about the opportunity at GEMS Education.

