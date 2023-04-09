World’s Largest Private School Operator Announces Multiple Jobs for Teachers in UAE

GEMS Education is looking for teachers who are passionate and enjoy creating an engaging and inspiring learning environment for students.

It is a UAE-based education company and is the largest operator of private kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools in the world. It has a network of 80 schools located in more than a dozen countries.

ALSO READ Property Giant in Dubai Announces Multiple Real Estate Agents Vacancies

Here is all you need to about the vacancies at GEMS Education.

Minimum Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education.

Main Qualification

Ed. (Primary Education)

Sc. (Early Childhood)

(Early Year Education)

Ed. (Primary Teaching)

Additional Qualification

Valid Teaching License in Early Childhood or Primary Education

Diploma in Early Childhood or Primary Education

Read and write Arabic

Location

Abu Dhabi

Deadline

31 July 2023

Experience

Minimum 3 years of teaching experience in early childhood or primary education.

Salary Package

All positions attract an excellent remuneration package.

Learn more about the opportunity at GEMS Education.