World’s Largest Private School Operator Announces Multiple Jobs for Teachers in UAE

GEMS Education is looking for teachers who are passionate and enjoy creating an engaging and inspiring learning environment for students.
It is a UAE-based education company and is the largest operator of private kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools in the world. It has a network of 80 schools located in more than a dozen countries.
Here is all you need to about the vacancies at GEMS Education.
Minimum Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education.
Main Qualification
- Ed. (Primary Education)
- Sc. (Early Childhood)
- (Early Year Education)
- Ed. (Primary Teaching)
Additional Qualification
- Valid Teaching License in Early Childhood or Primary Education
- Diploma in Early Childhood or Primary Education
- Read and write Arabic
Location
Abu Dhabi
Deadline
31 July 2023
Experience
Minimum 3 years of teaching experience in early childhood or primary education.
Salary Package
All positions attract an excellent remuneration package.
Learn more about the opportunity at GEMS Education.