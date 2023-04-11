Govt Appoints Babar Majid Bhatti As Executive Director NITB

The National Information Technology Board got a permanent head after a two-year gap.

The federal government has appointed Babar Majid Bhatti as the executive director of the National Information Technology Board (NITB). The new chief also assumed charge of his post on Monday.

Babar Majid Bhatti is a Ph.D. in Information Security Risk Management from the University of South Australia and has extensive experience in Information Technology, Cyber Security Risk Management, and Data Transformation and Service Delivery.

He has worked for many international institutions and companies. He served as Security Delivery Manager at Accenture Australia for the last one and a half years.

Babar Majid Bhatti also served as Director of Technology and Solutions at Weber Smart Solutions Australia and Contractor (Cyber Security and Advanced Machine Learning project) at Defence Science and Technology Edinburgh, South Australia.

He also served as Head of IT (Planning & Operations) at Ericsson and the Lecturer University of South Australia. He has published multiple research papers on information security risk management, cyber security, prevention of cybercrime, and other topics.

Babar Majid Bhatti’s name was second among the shortlisted candidates by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. MoITT sent a summary of his appointment after Sohail Munir declined to accept the post due to a better job in Saudi Arabia.