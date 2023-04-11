Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship Phones to Have an Even Faster GPU for Gaming

Samsung and AMD have renewed their licensing agreement to utilize Radeon graphics in their Exynos chipsets. The agreement is believed to be in preparation for the upcoming Exynos 2500 chip from Samsung LSI.

The new design’s main focus will be optimization, which is expected to improve efficiency rather than increase performance. However, since smartphones are thermally constrained, enhancing efficiency can also result in better performance.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Exynos 2500 chip will not be used in the upcoming Galaxy S series, as next year’s models are set to utilize the Snapdragon for Galaxy chip. Unlike previous generations, Samsung is now not pressured to release a new flagship Exynos chipset each year for the S-series, which allows them to focus on creating a high-quality product.

AMD also has the time to improve on their work. The Exynos 2200’s Xclipse 920 was built on RDNA 2, but since then, RDNA 3 has been introduced with a target of 54% higher performance per watt, a feature that would greatly benefit a mobile GPU.

Samsung’s self-made Exynos chips have historically been plagued with overheating issues time and time again, allowing rival chips from Qualcomm to consistently outperform them in almost every generation.

If Samsung is able to address this issue with its upcoming hardware, then it may just give Qualcomm a run for its money. But as mentioned earlier, we will not be seeing the Exynos 2500 anytime soon and we may have to wait until the Galaxy S25 appears in 2025.