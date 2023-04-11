UAE Arrests 5 TikTokers for Sharing Indecent Content

Sharjah Police has arrested five Filipinos for sharing an inappropriate video on the short-video content platform, TikTok, as reported by Khaleej Times.

The video portrayed women as prostitutes and the detained individuals claimed that they posted it “just for fun.” UAE takes such activities seriously and may serve harsh sentences to prevent such acts in the future.

Philippine Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Renato Ducnas Jr, reported that the investigation is still underway by Sharjah Public Prosecution. He urged the Filipino community in the UAE to be mindful of what they share on social media and to respect the customs and norms of the country.

Susan Ople, the Secretary of the Philippine government’s Department of Migrant Workers, revealed that officials are awaiting the court hearing schedule. In an interview with Philippine media, she stressed the need for utmost respect and sensitivity, particularly due to the significant cultural differences between the two nations.

The statement comes as the UAE ensures strict implementation of its cyber laws while remaining sensitive to any actions that may go against its customs and morality.

Advisory Against Beggars in UAE

Sharjah Police recently released a video on social media alerting people that begging is unlawful and poses major public safety risks.

Since Ramadan began, UAE police have regularly warned the public about begging. It has also conducted an extensive operation against beggars, arresting many of them.