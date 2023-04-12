Alex Hales Throws His Weight Behind Pakistan’s New Manager

English opening batter, Alex Hales, has thrown his weight behind the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint Rehan-ul-Haq, Islamabad United’s longstanding manager, as the manager of the Pakistan cricket team.

Rehan-ul-Haq has been a part of Islamabad United since the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has had an influential role in Islamabad’s two title-winning campaigns in the inaugural and the third edition of the tournament.

Alex Hales, who has been a regular feature for Islamabad United in the PSL, took to Twitter to congratulate Rehan on his new role and stated that he is the best man for the job.

All the best with the new role mate! No doubt the best man for the job 👌🏽 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) April 11, 2023

Earlier, former New Zealand opener and Hales’ partner in Islamabad United, Colin Munro, also backed the PCB’s decision to appoint Rehan as the manager of the side. Munro had stated that Pakistan cricket will be in safe hands during Rehan’s tenure as the manager of the side.

Rehan-ul-Haq is part of a new-look management team for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. Apart from Rehan, PCB has also appointed Grant Bradburn as head coach and Andrew Puttick as batting coach for the New Zealand series.

The white-ball series is scheduled to commence on 14 April as the two teams face off in Gaddafi Stadium in the first of the five-match T20I series.