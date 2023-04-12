CDA ‘Accidentally’ Sells 50-Feet Deep Nullah to a Citizen Instead of Plot in Islamabad

A citizen who purchased Agrofarm Plot No. 37 during the recent Capital Development Authority (CDA) auction has approached Chairman CDA, Noor ul Amin Mengal, seeking justice.

The petitioner alleges that he was misled into buying a 50-feet deep rain drain instead of the actual plot he bid on.

During this year’s auction, a bid of Rs. 2 crore was made for the said plot, which was later found to be located in an entirely different place from what was advertised in the brochure.

The petitioner claims that the location of the plot was provided through Google Maps, which turned out to be incorrect.

Furthermore, the petitioner alleges that the allotted land is surrounded by 8-10 villagers’ houses, making it virtually impossible to use the property for the intended purpose.

The petitioner claims that CDA officials told them that his Rs. 2 crore would be lost and that he would have to pay an additional Rs. 26 crore to acquire the canal that the rain drain was a part of.

Despite the petitioner’s email to CDA officials on the day after the auction, requesting a stay of the bidding proposal, he was issued a plot letter instead of a higher-level inquiry into the matter.

The petitioner has called for a high-level inquiry committee to be formed to investigate the matter and to refund their money immediately. He also expressed his dismay that a state agency could defraud a citizen of such a large amount of money.

The CDA officials have yet to comment on the matter, and it remains to be seen what action will be taken to address the petitioner’s concerns.

However, it is clear that incidents like these undermine the public’s trust in state institutions and highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability in government agencies.