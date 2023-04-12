Haval Sales Plunge by 64.3% in March 2023

Haval Pakistan, a joint venture between Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL)and Great Wall Motors (GWM), has reported a sharp decline in sales for March 2023, with a 64.3% drop compared to the previous month.

The company sold only 100 units, as opposed to 280 units in February. Since Haval Pakistan began the local assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) units in September 2022, it has sold 1,238 units so far.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Massive AED 200,000 Fine for Selling Overpriced Eggs and Poultry

However, sales numbers for March show an enormous decline from 416 units sold in January and 280 units sold in February, raising concerns about the company’s future. The company also posted a massive dip in sales in December last year, selling merely 26 units.

Here is a complete breakdown of Haval’s sales figures since September 2022:

Month Units Sold September 2022 83 October 2022 120 November 2022 213 December 2022 26 January 2023 416 February 2023 280 March 2023 100

ALSO READ Haval Announces a Massive Price Hike

The reason for the decline is not clear but can be attributed to economic instability. Haval Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding this matter. The company offers two SUVs, including the H6 and Jolion, which have gained popularity.