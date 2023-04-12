Haval Announces a Massive Price Hike

2023 has been a turbulent year for the automotive sector. Multiple factors have engendered a never-ending wave of price hikes.

The price hikes were first triggered by a massively depreciating PKR against the USD. Later, the federal government slapped huge GST on the car industry, resulting in another series of price hikes.

Recently, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has raised the prices of all variants of the Haval H6 SUV by a significant margin.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5T FWD 8,999,000 9,499,000 500,000 Haval H6 2.0T AWD 10,349,000 10,859,000 500,000 Haval H6 HEV 11,695,000 12,149,000 454,000

Last month, SEWL increased the prices of all models of Haval H6 SUV by up to Rs. 600,000.

Previously in February, SEWL, citing insufficient inventory, observed a production shutdown. However, the company resumed production in early March.

SEWL is facing the same economic meltdown as the rest of the car industry. Despite only manufacturing and selling crossover and off-road SUVs, the company has increased prices significantly, which may lead to a further decline in demand, as evident by the latest statistics.

As per AutoXInfinity, SEWL has observed a 64.3% dip in Haval sales in March 2023. SEWL sold just 100 units last month against 280 sales in February. SEWL has sold 1,238 units since the company started producing CKDs locally.