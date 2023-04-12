Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Sneakers Auctioned for Record-Breaking $2.2 Million

Sotheby’s auction house announced on Tuesday that a pair of Air Jordans sneakers, worn by former Basketball superstar, Michael Jordan, during his final championship run with the Chicago Bulls have been sold for a record-breaking $2.2 million.

These Air Jordan 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz and are now considered the most valuable sneakers ever sold.

ALSO READ This Ukrainian Game Was Made Entirely During War

The Air Jordan 13s, also known as the Bred Air Jordans due to their black and red color scheme, were released in May 1998, during Jordan’s postseason run with the Bulls.

Jordan wore these historic sneakers during one of the most recognizable seasons of his career, which secured his legacy as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. After losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Jordan wore these shoes during the second half of Game 2, where he scored 37 points and helped the Bulls beat the Jazz.

Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold. pic.twitter.com/myK5uWZVBE — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 11, 2023

ALSO READ Aaqib Javed Wants PCB to Make Shaheen Afridi Pakistan’s T20I Captain

Soon after, Jordan and the Bulls won their sixth championship, and his final season with the team became known as the “Last Dance,” as depicted in the renowned documentary series of the same name.

These sneakers are among the most expensive Jordan items ever sold, trailing only Jordan’s game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the same finals series that sold for $10.1 million. The sale of these shoes beat out Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which sold for $1.8 million, and Jordan’s game-worn Nike Air Ships, which sold for $1.472 million in 2021.