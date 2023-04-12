Official Global Launch Date of Xiaomi 13 Ultra Announced

The official launch date for Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been announced. Xiaomi will be holding a global launch event for the device on April 18th, coinciding with its unveiling in China.

This marks the first Xiaomi Ultra phone to hit the global market.

Although there is no confirmation yet, it is possible that Xiaomi may reveal additional products during the launch event. There is a chance that the Xiaomi Pad 6 series may also be announced on the same day.

Digital Chat Station, a reliable source of leaks, has disclosed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with a Vario-Summicron 1-inch main camera featuring a variable aperture. The device will have four cameras with an aperture range between f/1.8 to f/3.0 and focal lengths ranging from 12mm to 120mm. Furthermore, it will feature a periscope zoom camera, allowing for 5x optical zoom.

The phone will include a 50MP primary camera based on a Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. It is also expected to have three additional Sony IMX858 50MP cameras for ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope zoom capabilities. Additionally, a 32MP camera will be used for selfies.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has also appeared in a set of high-resolution CAD renders recently, courtesy of OnLeaks.

According to these renders, the Xiaomi flagship should have a massive circular camera on the back similar to last year’s 12S Ultra. It also appears to have a curved screen, tiny bezels, metal sides, and a curved rear panel.

We will find out more official details about the phone as the teaser campaign continues.