Xiaomi to Launch One of its Best Tablets Yet

Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its top-of-the-line smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, in China along with the highly anticipated Xiaomi Pad 6 series and the Redmi K60 Ultra. Despite no official announcement about the release dates for both devices, it is highly likely that they will be launched soon.

This is because Xiaomi has recently confirmed that the Pad 6 series is launching soon.

The President of Xiaomi Business Group in China recently confirmed the imminent launch of the Pad 6 in response to a comment on one of his Weibo posts. He stated that “Xiaomi Pad 6 is indeed coming soon,” further fueling the excitement of enthusiasts.

The Pad 6 series will consist of two distinct models, Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro, both of which will boast impressive specifications. The tablet’s stylus and keyboard recently entered serial production, meaning that an official launch is not far anymore.

Rumored Specifications

According to reports, Digital Chat Station, a reliable tipster, had previously stated that the forthcoming Xiaomi flagship tablets would be powered by either MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

However, it now seems that the base model of the Pad 6 may feature the Snapdragon 870 instead of the Snapdragon 860 utilized in the prior Pad 5.

The higher-end Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro may potentially be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, following the pattern of previous models. Furthermore, the Pad 6 series may boast upgraded displays with resolutions of up to 2.8K or 3K, which would exceed the 2.5K screens found in the Pad 5 series.

The standard Pad 6 may also have a 10,000 mAh battery powered with 67W. We will update this space as soon as there is an official launch date.