PIA Starts Flights to Another International Destination

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced flights to Nairobi, Kenya. The flight operations will be carried out through a partnership with Kenya Airways and all flights will be routed via Dubai.

The national flag carrier’s move to expand its flight network to include Nairobi is in line with its strategy to grow its presence in Africa and offer its customers more travel options.

According to the PIA website, one-way tickets start from Rs. 148,000, with fares exceeding Rs. 300,000 for some travel classes. This new route will provide travelers with a convenient and seamless travel experience to Nairobi.

Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, is a vibrant city that is rich in culture and history. It is also known for its stunning wildlife and natural scenery, making it a popular destination for tourists from all over the world.

Visitors to Nairobi can enjoy a wide range of activities, from exploring the city’s museums and art galleries to taking a safari in one of Kenya’s many national parks.

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Nairobi is the Nairobi National Park, which is located just outside the city center. The park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including lions, leopards, cheetahs, and giraffes. Visitors can take a guided tour of the park or go on a safari to see these animals up close.

PIA’s new flight route to Nairobi is a welcome addition for travelers looking to explore this fascinating and beautiful country. With its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty, Kenya is sure to offer visitors an unforgettable travel experience.