Arshad Nadeem Expresses Optimism About His Fitness Ahead of Mega Events

Star Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, is optimistic about his fitness as he prepares for the Asian Championship in Pattaya and the World Championship in Budapest.

After undergoing elbow surgery, Nadeem has been rehabilitating and engaging in light training at the PSB Coaching Centre and has recently resumed throwing the javelin.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Asks India to Visit Pakistan Without Worrying About Security

Arshad, who is the first Pakistani to receive direct qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics, said that his exact fitness will be known once he starts training at full rhythm.

Despite struggling with a knee injury sustained during an international event in Iran early last year, Nadeem still managed to achieve his personal best throw of 86.38m at that time.

“Yes I have now started throwing javelin but I am doing both training and rehab and cannot say anything about what the exact situation will be,” Arshad told the media.

ALSO READ Islamabad is Getting a New International Football Stadium

With the Asian Championship and the World Championship in July and August respectively, Nadeem Arshad faces the challenging task to regain his top form.

While speaking about his preparations for the championships, Arshad Nadeem said, “I will see how it goes. If I am fit, then definitely I will compete in the National Games.”