Islamabad is Getting a New International Football Stadium

In a high-level meeting, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the construction of an international standard football stadium in the federal capital, Islamabad.

The sixth board meeting of the year was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Captain (Retd), Noor ul Amin Mengal, at the CDA headquarters.

According to the official, the authority has approved multiple grand projects, including the construction of a state-of-the-art football stadium and Islamabad Bus Terminal.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that the construction of a cricket and football stadium in the federal capital was the pivotal point on the agenda for the board meeting.

It was also reported that two expansive sites measuring 20 acres each, located near the Motorway (MI) and Kuri, had been proposed for these sporting arenas.

It is worth noting that the CDA had previously collaborated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) back in 2012 for the construction of a high-tech cricket stadium.

The project faced a setback in 2018 when the Supreme Court intervened and scrapped the location in Shakarparian, as it fell within the confines of a national park area.

In 2021, the then Prime Minister and ex-cricketer, Imran Khan, instructed former PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, to construct a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in the federal capital.