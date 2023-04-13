Digital Platforms Pivotal to Creating Economic Diplomacy

In a meeting held with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, Fahd Haroon briefed the minister about the crucial role of digital platforms in creating economic diplomacy and investment opportunities for Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with META earlier in December 2022 at the META office in Singapore.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first official from Pakistan to visit the META office in Singapore. He appreciated the international technology company for enabling monetization on their platforms for Pakistani content creators on Meta platforms.

Fahd Haroon appraised the Foreign Minister on his recent meetings with international technology platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and others. He briefed the Minister about the enormous potential of Pakistan’s digital economy and how it can tap into the creative industries, given the country’s talented youth and vast content consumption and interaction potential for the global digital ecosystem.

International institutions have identified that Pakistan can unlock its Rs. 9.7 trillion digital potential by 2030, which includes opportunities with digital platforms.

The creative economy, including the arts, culture, content creation, and design sectors, is a major driver of economic growth in many countries, accounting for a major sector contributor to the global GDP. The creative economy thrives on strong and efficient digital platforms.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for Fahd Haroon’s efforts and suggested that Pakistani youth should have more opportunities to showcase their skills and talent on international digital platforms. He emphasized the importance of exploring deeper relationships with digital platforms for more investments and integration in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The international platforms should collaborate with indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses, so they can understand Pakistani norms and culture as well. This will create a better understanding of Pakistan’s true potential and foster collaborations and future joint ventures for Pakistani youth within the global knowledge economy.

This meeting highlights Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem that enables its youth to leverage the power of technology to showcase their talents and tap into global markets. It also underscores the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for international investors to invest in Pakistan’s digital and creative economy, thus creating job opportunities and boosting the country’s economic growth.

As per the World Bank, Pakistan has a population of over 232 million people, with a majority of the population of the country below the age of 30. Pakistan is a young and dynamic country with a large and growing population.

The government is committed to promoting a creative economy and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem to create more job opportunities and boost the country’s economic growth by promoting digital platforms. Pakistan is keen to attract more foreign investment in its digital sectors and create a favorable environment for international investors to explore the digital and public communication sectors.