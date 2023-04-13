Evee Restarts Bookings For its Viral Electric Scooters

Evee C1 electric scooter has garnered significant interest from two-wheeler buyers. The recent jump in inflation has helped draw unanticipated attention from people to the new electric scooter.

Fortunately for potential buyers, evee has resumed bookings for C1 electric scooter as of April 10. The company is accepting orders for its e-scooters from across Pakistan.

The company has limited stock available, meaning that the bookings are only open for a short timeframe.

The company is offering home delivery of electric scooters. Deliveries within Lahore are free of charge, while in other cities across Pakistan, the delivery charges are Rs. 10,000.

C1 Pro

It bears mentioning here that the bookings are now also open for C1 Pro scooters. As the name implies, the new variant offers some improvements over the C1, namely, a better battery that allows for a longer range, and a new color option.

According to the company, the new variant has a Graphene battery pack. The electrodes in this battery are made of graphene, which boosts conductivity, allowing for faster charge and discharge cycles.

The motor capacity is the same as before, which is 1,200 watts. However, with the new battery, the range has increased significantly from 65 km in the base variant to 95 km, while the top speed is the same.

Evee C1 Pro costs Rs. 215,000 which is Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the base variant but it’s much cheaper than several basic commuter bikes with fewer features. With this addition to its two-wheeler lineup, evee is likely to witness a bump in sales.