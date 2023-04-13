Pakistani Startup to Launch an Electric Bike With Swappable Battery

Electric bikes are gradually catching on in Pakistan amid soaring inflation and fuel price hikes. New startups are also making efforts to diversify and capitalize on the burgeoning demand.

Recently, a startup named ZYP Technologies became viral on social media. According to the company’s official website, it is working on a new electric bike. Dubbed Magvus, this bike is Pakistan’s first EV with a swappable battery.

The photos show that Magvus is derived from the Road Prince Wego, a popular Chinese 150cc bike. According to the company, the bike has the following features:

IP67 Waterproof motor

Lithium Battery designed to serve 5+ years

120km economy mode range

100km/h top speed

0-60km/h in 6 seconds

The company is also working on developing battery swap stations. According to Horsepower Pakistan, these stations will be able to swap a battery in less than two minutes. This concept serves as a ‘fuel station’ for bikes and has been in practice in India and other countries for a long time.

Information about Magvus’ launch and price is currently unknown. Although, with the bike almost production-ready, its launch will likely happen soon.