Pakistani Startup to Launch an Electric Bike With Swappable Battery

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 13, 2023 | 2:03 pm

Electric bikes are gradually catching on in Pakistan amid soaring inflation and fuel price hikes. New startups are also making efforts to diversify and capitalize on the burgeoning demand.

Recently, a startup named ZYP Technologies became viral on social media. According to the company’s official website, it is working on a new electric bike. Dubbed Magvus, this bike is Pakistan’s first EV with a swappable battery.

The photos show that Magvus is derived from the Road Prince Wego, a popular Chinese 150cc bike. According to the company, the bike has the following features:

  • IP67 Waterproof motor
  • Lithium Battery designed to serve 5+ years
  • 120km economy mode range
  • 100km/h top speed
  • 0-60km/h in 6 seconds

The company is also working on developing battery swap stations. According to Horsepower Pakistan, these stations will be able to swap a battery in less than two minutes. This concept serves as a ‘fuel station’ for bikes and has been in practice in India and other countries for a long time.

Information about Magvus’ launch and price is currently unknown. Although, with the bike almost production-ready, its launch will likely happen soon.


