UAE Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holidays for Private Sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private-sector employees in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal.

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Eid holidays will begin on Thursday 20 April, and end on Sunday 23 April, giving residents four days off.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

According to the MoHRE, the announcement is consistent with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to give equal official public holidays to private and public sector employees.

Also, if Ramadan lasts 30 days rather than 29, residents will have an extra day off on Monday 24 April. The country’s moon sighting committee will reveal the exact day of Eid. Hence, people can expect either a four-day or a five-day vacation.

ALSO READ No New Currency Notes on Eid-ul-Fitr Yet Again

As per the UAE’s International Astronomical Centre (IAC), 3 Shawwal is most likely to fall on 23 April, indicating a 29-day Ramadan in the country this year.

Eid Al-Fitr Holidays in Saudi Arabia

Separately, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) also announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for the private and non-profit sectors. The Eid break will begin on Friday 21 April and conclude on Tuesday 25 April.

Likewise, in accordance with Saudi executive regulations of labor law, workers will enjoy another four-day break for Eid Al-Adha at the end of June this year.