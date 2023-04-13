Canada’s Largest Airline Ramps Up Dubai Route with Additional Flights

Air Canada, one of the leading airlines in the world, has revealed plans to expand its international network by introducing new non-stop flights from Vancouver International Airport to Dubai, starting 28 October 2023.

The new route will operate four times a week, using the airline’s Dreamliner fleet. This new service will be a relief for expats and tourists who frequently travel between the UAE and Canada.

Moreover, it will also strengthen Air Canada’s presence in the fast-growing international markets, augmenting its daily service between Toronto and Dubai.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, the Consul General of Canada in Dubai expressed his excitement about the newly announced direct flights between Dubai and Vancouver.

He stated that Vancouver serves as the entry point to Canada’s Pacific Coast, which has many tourist attractions and educational institutions. According to him, this new route will solidify the relationship between Canada and UAE by promoting more trade as well as creating investment opportunities between the two countries.

Agreement Between UAE and Canada

Recently, UAE and Canada reached an agreement to increase the number of flights connecting the two countries. This would help both nations meet the rising demand and promote tourism and trade activities.

The number of flights will rise by 50%, resulting in a total of 21 flights every week. It will also enhance global connectivity between the two countries.

The agreement was announced by Canada’s Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra. He acknowledged that the UAE is Canada’s largest aviation market in the Middle East.

The initial air transport agreement between Canada and the UAE was signed in 1999, expanded in 2018, and has recently been improved further in April this year.

The expansion, according to Omar, will improve Canada’s international connectivity, develop commercial and people-to-people links, and create jobs for Canadians.